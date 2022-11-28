Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL·Updated

Kuzmenko's OT winner lifts Canucks over Sharks for 3rd straight victory

Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 1:12 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

Burroughs, Mikheyev, Pettersson also score for Vancouver; Demko makes 32 saves

Max Miller · The Associated Press ·
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko celebrates after scoring in overtime to give his team a 4-3 win over the Sharks on Sunday night in San Jose. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 1:12 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday night in San Jose.

Kyle Burroughs, Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, while Thatcher Demko made 32 saves.

"It's a big one," Demko said "That's one of the ones that we probably haven't gotten yet this year where, you know, we maybe did some things wrong but stuck together as a group and found a way to win."

WATCH | Kuzmenko nets OT winner against Sharks:

Kuzmenko pots overtime winner for Canucks

44 minutes ago
Duration 0:50
Andrei Kuzmenko scored in overtime to give the Canucks a 4-3 win over Sharks.

Luke Kunin scored twice, and Logan Couture also connected for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 16 shots for the Sharks.

"Obviously, very frustrating not to win this game. Totally winnable game for us," Kahkonen said.

Kunin forced overtime, tying it off a pass from Erik Karlsson with 5:15 to go.

"That was courage and character," Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said. "I mean, you know, we were obviously tired. We were obviously getting outplayed in the third period. But, you know, we found ways to bounce back twice was great."

Couture gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead on a power play at 7:05 of the third period, scoring his 12th of the season. Mikheyev tied it 1:09 later, and Pettersson put the Canucks up 3-2 on a tip-in with 9:16 left.

"I liked the tempo, for the most part, all night long," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "Listen, that's a good hockey team. I know what their record is but look at that lineup. They've got a lot of good hockey players."

The Canucks will next face the Washington Capitals in Vancouver on Tuesday night.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now