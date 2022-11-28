Kuzmenko's OT winner lifts Canucks over Sharks for 3rd straight victory
Burroughs, Mikheyev, Pettersson also score for Vancouver; Demko makes 32 saves
Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 1:12 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday night in San Jose.
Kyle Burroughs, Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, while Thatcher Demko made 32 saves.
"It's a big one," Demko said "That's one of the ones that we probably haven't gotten yet this year where, you know, we maybe did some things wrong but stuck together as a group and found a way to win."
WATCH | Kuzmenko nets OT winner against Sharks:
Luke Kunin scored twice, and Logan Couture also connected for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 16 shots for the Sharks.
"Obviously, very frustrating not to win this game. Totally winnable game for us," Kahkonen said.
Kunin forced overtime, tying it off a pass from Erik Karlsson with 5:15 to go.
Couture gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead on a power play at 7:05 of the third period, scoring his 12th of the season. Mikheyev tied it 1:09 later, and Pettersson put the Canucks up 3-2 on a tip-in with 9:16 left.
"I liked the tempo, for the most part, all night long," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "Listen, that's a good hockey team. I know what their record is but look at that lineup. They've got a lot of good hockey players."
The Canucks will next face the Washington Capitals in Vancouver on Tuesday night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?