Tanner Pearson leads Canucks past Sharks to move into 1st in tight Pacific

Tanner Pearson scored on the power play and had an assist as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Saturday night.

Loui Eriksson, J.T. Miller and rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes also scored for the Canucks (27-18-4) who won for the 11th time in 14 games and extended their home winning streak to eight games. The win also moved the Canucks into first place in the tight Pacific Division with 58 points, one more than Edmonton, Calgary, Vegas and Arizona.

Jake Virtanen and Adam Gaudette, playing in his 100th NHL game, both had two assists for Vancouver, who outshot the Sharks 38-17.

Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks (21-25-4) who lost their third consecutive game.

Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko, making his third start in the last 19 games, stopped 16 shots.

Sharks goalie Aaron Dell made 35 saves.