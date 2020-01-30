Canucks keep rolling as 3rd-period surge boosts comeback victory over Sharks

Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, Jake Virtanen put Vancouver ahead and the first-place Canucks scored four unanswered goals in the third to extend their winning streak to four games with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Tyler Myers, Brandon Sutter and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Canucks, who have won six of seven and 13 of 16.

Tomas Hertl and Brent Burns scored for San Jose, which had won four in a row at home and earned at least one point in five consecutive games at SAP Center.

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves.

The Canucks broke a 2-all tie on a power play seven minutes into the third when Virtanen matched his career high with his 15th goal.

Vancouver extended its lead to 4-2 on Sutter's sixth goal just under a minute later. Pearson scored his 15th on an empty-netter in the final minute.

The Canucks trailed 2-1 in the third before Myers tied it with his fifth goal.

The Sharks broke a 1-all tie on Burns' 10th goal just under six minutes into the second.

Tomas Hertl will NOT return tonight.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJSharks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJSharks</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/aAkoAQVSEI">pic.twitter.com/aAkoAQVSEI</a> —@BrodieNBCS

Burns scored on a shot from the blue line off a long pass from Joe Thornton from just behind the goal line. Burns' shot ricocheted off Sharks forward Kevin Labanc's shin pad and skipped past Markstrom.

San Jose took an early lead on Hertl's 16th goal, his second in three games after an eight-game drought.

Hughes scored his sixth midway through the first on a drive from the point to tie it for Vancouver.

Martin Jones stopped 20 shots for San Jose.