Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal
Sportsnet will continue to carry games on TV, radio through 2032/33 season
Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade.
The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season.
The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650.
The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena.
Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Rogers Communications & Sportsnet announced a new agreement that will see the long-time partners continue to collaborate across media & sponsorship to serve the Vancouver community through the 2032-33 season.<br><br>DETAILS | <a href="https://t.co/DFNqjxna87">https://t.co/DFNqjxna87</a> <a href="https://t.co/cG4swDUpYj">pic.twitter.com/cG4swDUpYj</a>—@Canucks
Rogers Communications CEO Tony Staffieri says in a statement that the company is also pleased to support the Canucks' "incredible work in the community" through the Canucks for Kids Fund.
Canucks owner, chairman and governor Francesco Aquilini says in a statement that the team is committed to sharing its story within the province and on the national stage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?