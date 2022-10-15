Canucks still in search of 1st win after Flyers complete impressive comeback
Vancouver has lost first two games of five-game road trip to open season
Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost the first two games of their five-game road trip to open the season.
Konecny — who has three goals on the young season- scooped up a deflected shot just outside the crease and slid the puck past Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko with 6:07 left to break the 2-2 tie.
WATCH | Konecny lifts Flyers over Canucks:
It was the capstone moment to Philadelphia's comeback. DeAngelo had brought the Flyers back within 2-1 with a power-play goal midway through the second while Laughton converted on a shorthanded breakaway that beat Demko just inside the post.
Burroughs scored just 1:34 into the game when a wrist shot ticked off a Philadelphia defencemen and over Hart's shoulder for his first goal of the season. Vancouver extended the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Garland's wrister from the top of the circle whistled past Hart and into the top corner on the stick side.
The Canucks continue their five game series-opening road trip with a game Monday in Washington. The Flyers, meanwhile, start a three-game southern road trip on Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.
