Horvat scores pair to help Canucks send Senators to 6th straight loss
Vancouver newcomer Studnicka's 1st goal with team stands as game-winner
Bo Horvat scored twice Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks came back twice from a goal down for 6-4 win over host Ottawa Senators.
Connor Garland had two assists in the win as the Canucks opened a five-game road trip.
Horvat scored from the top of the crease 1:16 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie and Brock Boeser scored on the power play at 8:18 to give the Canucks a 4-2 lead.
Claude Giroux scored to make the score 5-4 with another power-play goal for the Senators, this one at 17:09. Elias Pettersson ended the late madness with an empty-net goal at 19:15.
Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (4-6-3), while Spencer Martin made 37 saves for the win.
The Senators (4-8-0), who have now lost six straight, got their other goals from Drake Batherson and Travis Hamonic along with a 22-save performance from Cam Talbot.
The Senators put in a dominating performance in the second period that included a 19-8 advantage in shots, but it was the Canucks who scored the lone goal of the period.
The beginning and the end of the first period were hectic as the Senators scored in the opening minute while both teams netted a goal in the period's final minute.
After Alex DeBrincat beat out an icing call he got the puck behind the net and found Batherson alone for the game's first goal just 50 seconds in.
The teams went scoreless for much of the period after that until Horvat tied the game for the Canucks at 19:07. The tie was short-lived as Hamonic beat Martin with a point shot just 16 seconds later.
