Hughes' quartet of assists help Canucks deal Senators 6th consecutive loss
Ottawa's woes continue after disastrous 1-10-1 record in month of November
J.T Miller scored and added two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.
Luke Schenn, Tyler Motte, Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat, and Alex Chiasson chipped in for the Canucks (8-14-2) as they finished their five-game road trip with a 2-3-0 record.
Quinn Hughes had four assists on the night as Thatcher Demko made 19 saves in net.
Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa as Filip Gustavsson stopped 29 shots.
Ottawa is coming off a disastrous month where it went 1-10-1 and is now mired in a six-game losing streak with no relief in sight as they head to Carolina on Thursday to take on the Hurricanes and host the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night.
WATCH | Miller strikes twice as Canucks add to Sens' woes:
The Canucks took full control in the third period, scoring three times as Horvat, Chiasson and Miller found the back of the net.
Tkachuk replied for the Senators, but this was a sad outing by the home team in front of an announced crowd of 10, 571.
Tied 1-1 to start the second, Vancouver forced a turnover deep in the Senators end which led to Motte beating Gustavsson on his glove side.
The Canucks made it 3-1 late in the period as Schenn pushed his way to the net and raised a shot over Gustavsson.
Vancouver opened the scoring at 1:38 as Connor Garland shook off Senators defenceman Victor Mete behind the net and got the puck out to Pearson alone in front after Gaudette failed to hold him up.
Gaudette made up for the miscue as he scored a power-play goal midway through the period to tie the game 1-1.
