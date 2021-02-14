Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

'I have no plans to make changes': Canucks owner backs GM, coach despite dismal run

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini says he has "no plans to make changes" despite the team's dismal run this season.

Francesco Aquilini takes to social media saying no easy fix for Vancouver's woes

The Canadian Press ·
Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini took to Twitter on Saturday to address speculation surrounding the team's poor start. In multiple posts, Aquilini said he has 'no plans to make changes,' and expressed 'full confidence' in the team's GM and coach. (Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images/file)

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini says he has "no plans to make changes" despite the team's dismal run this season.

The Vancouver businessman took to Twitter Saturday, saying in a thread he's disappointed by the team's poor start but that there is no easy fix.

The Canucks (6-11-0) head into Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames on a six-game losing skid and have given up more goals (66) than any other team in the league.

Despite the performance, Aquilini says he has "full confidence" in general manager Jim Benning and coach Travis Green.

The Canucks' chairman says the team has been "better in recent games" and he believes it will continue to improve.

Aquilini says the club is sticking to building a core of young talent with players like Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, and that "progression is not always a straight line."

Last year, Vancouver surprised many with a solid run in the Edmonton playoff "bubble," beating the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues before being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a gritty seven-game series.

WATCH | Week 4 roundup of the NHL's North Division:

Week 4 roundup of the NHL's North Division

Sports

2 days agoVideo
2:54
Rob Pizzo catches you up on the week that was in the all-Canadian division in the NHL. 2:54
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now