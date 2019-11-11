Devils put 2 away fast to beat Canucks at home

The New Jersey Devils scored goals 22 seconds apart in the first period to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 Sunday.

Wayne Simmonds and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils while Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves.

WATCH | Devils score 2 quick goals, hold on to win:

Wayne Simmonds and Jesper Bratt scored just 22 seconds apart in New Jersey's 2-1 victory over Vancouver. 1:04

Brock Boeser scored for the lone goal for the Canucks who are winless in their last four games. Canuck goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

"Give them credit, they played well. We've got to do a better job to score 5-on-5. Just have to find ways to score. It's not clicking for us right now." said Canuck Bo Horvat.

WATCH | 9 impressive NHL streaks in 90 seconds:

With Patrick Marleau's iron man streak hitting 800 games, Rob Pizzo looks at 9 other times players and teams went streaking. 1:54

Sunday also marked the second head-to-head brother clash between Vancouver's Quinn Hughes and New Jersey's No. 1 draft pick Jack Hughes. In the prior meeting Jack Hughes scored his first NHL goal in the Devils 1-0 win over the Canucks.

On Sunday, Quinn Hughes earned an assist on Boeser's goal while Jack was kept off the scoresheet.