Predators erase 3-goal deficit to take down Canucks in shootout

Matt Duchene scored in the shootout and the Nashville Predators completed a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Jordan Gross recorded his first two NHL goals for the Predators (5-6-1) in regulation, Nino Niederreiter scored and notched an assist, and Mattias Ekholm contributed a pair of helpers.

Vancouver (3-6-3) dominated across the first two periods before collapsing in the third once again.

The Canucks have given up multi-goal leads five times this season and been outscored 22-13 in third periods.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, while Ilya Mikheyev and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored. Quinn Hughes had a pair of assists.

Nashville goalie Juuse Saros struggled early but recovered and stopped 43-of-46 shots across regulation play and overtime. Thatcher Demko made 27 saves for the Canucks.

Duchene, the Predators' second shooter, found space between Demko and his post and put away the lone strike in the shootout.

He was followed by Canucks' captain Bo Horvat, who overskated the puck and didn't manage to get a shot off.

Both sides saw chances in extra time, with Nashville outshooting the home side 3-2.

The Canucks nearly pulled ahead again midway through the final frame when Miller streaked in on a breakaway, with two Predators chasing, and blasted a shot on net. Saros plucked the puck out of the air to keep the game tied.

Niederreiter levelled the score at the 2:41 mark of the third, collecting his own rebound and poking it through Demko's pads to make it 3-3.

Night to remember for Gross

Playing in his second NHL game, Gross put away his second of the night 95 seconds earlier.

Nashville won the offensive-zone face-off and Zach Sanford dished a quick pass to Gross. The 27-year-old defenceman sailed a quick wrist shot over Demko's shoulder.

Gross got Nashville on the board with a second-period power-play goal.

Tanner Jeannot levelled Ethan Bear along the boards, sending the defenceman's helmet flying and irking fellow blue liner Tyler Myers, who challenged Jeannot to a fight.

The ensuing skirmish saw both Myers and Jeannot handed fighting penalties, but Myers was also given a two-minute minor for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct.

Gross tipped in a Niederreiter shot from the low slot at the 3:00 mark, putting the Preds on the board with his first NHL goal.

Vancouver was 1-for-4 with the man advantage Saturday and Nashville went 1-for-5.

Canucks start hot

Kuzmenko gave the Canucks a 3-0 cushion with a power-play goal 17:32 into the game after Cole Smith was sent to the box for high-sticking.

Miller sent a sharp-angle shot flying toward the net and Kuzmenko redirected it in for his fifth goal of the season.

Vancouver jumped out to a 2-0 lead just 3:41 into the first when Miller collected a Nils Hoglander rebound and popped it through Saros' pads.

Coming off a high-flying 8-5 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, the Canucks were quick on the board Saturday night.

Mikheyev ripped a shot from the face-off circle 1:56 into the game, sailing a puck over Saros' glove for his third goal of the season.