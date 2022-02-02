Forsberg pockets 2 to help Predators defeat Canucks
Nashville goalie Juuse Saros records 100th win
Filip Forsberg scored twice and Juuse Saros made 30 saves in the 100th win of his NHL career, leading the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.
Matthew Highmore and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 24 saves for Vancouver, which has lost two of three.
Saros, who earlier Tuesday was named the NHL's second star for the month of January, is headed to Las Vegas later this week for his first All-Star game appearance.
Highmore scored the game's first goal at 7:56 of the opening period.
Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm's attempted pass at centre ice hit a skate and bounced to the right wall, where Juho Lammikko carried it into the Nashville zone and found Highmore in the slot. He beat Saros on the glove side.
The Predators took a brief lead after goals by Johansen and Forsberg in a 1:08 span.
The Predators are the only team to not score a short-handed goal this season.
Forsberg followed with a goal at 15:30, redirecting Philippe Myers' shot from the point past Demko.
Ekman-Larsson sent the teams to the first intermission tied at 2 with a spinning shot from the blue line through traffic that eluded Saros at 17:36.
Forsberg's second goal of the game came at 3:12 of the second, with Nashville on a power pay.
Jeannot pounced on a rebound of Ekholm's shot at 1:28 of the third for his 14th goal of the season, tops among NHL rookies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?