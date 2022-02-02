Skip to Main Content
NHL

Forsberg pockets 2 to help Predators defeat Canucks

Filip Forsberg scored twice and Juuse Saros made 30 saves in the 100th win of his NHL career, leading the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Nashville goalie Juuse Saros records 100th win

Jim Diamond · The Associated Press ·
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrates with defenceman Roman Josi (59) after Forsberg scored a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday. (Mark Zaleski/The Associated Press)

Filip Forsberg scored twice and Juuse Saros made 30 saves in the 100th win of his NHL career, leading the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Ryan Johansen and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five games.

Matthew Highmore and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 24 saves for Vancouver, which has lost two of three.

Saros, who earlier Tuesday was named the NHL's second star for the month of January, is headed to Las Vegas later this week for his first All-Star game appearance.

Highmore scored the game's first goal at 7:56 of the opening period.

Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm's attempted pass at centre ice hit a skate and bounced to the right wall, where Juho Lammikko carried it into the Nashville zone and found Highmore in the slot. He beat Saros on the glove side.

The Predators took a brief lead after goals by Johansen and Forsberg in a 1:08 span.

Johansen tied it at 14:22 of the first on a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot, just one second after a penalty on Jeannot expired.

The Predators are the only team to not score a short-handed goal this season.

Forsberg followed with a goal at 15:30, redirecting Philippe Myers' shot from the point past Demko.

Ekman-Larsson sent the teams to the first intermission tied at 2 with a spinning shot from the blue line through traffic that eluded Saros at 17:36.

Forsberg's second goal of the game came at 3:12 of the second, with Nashville on a power pay.

Jeannot pounced on a rebound of Ekholm's shot at 1:28 of the third for his 14th goal of the season, tops among NHL rookies.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now