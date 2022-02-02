Forsberg pockets 2 to help Predators defeat Canucks

Filip Forsberg scored twice and Juuse Saros made 30 saves in the 100th win of his NHL career, leading the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Ryan Johansen and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five games.

Matthew Highmore and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 24 saves for Vancouver, which has lost two of three.

Saros, who earlier Tuesday was named the NHL's second star for the month of January, is headed to Las Vegas later this week for his first All-Star game appearance.

Highmore scored the game's first goal at 7:56 of the opening period.

Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm's attempted pass at centre ice hit a skate and bounced to the right wall, where Juho Lammikko carried it into the Nashville zone and found Highmore in the slot. He beat Saros on the glove side.

The Predators took a brief lead after goals by Johansen and Forsberg in a 1:08 span.

Johansen tied it at 14:22 of the first on a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot, just one second after a penalty on Jeannot expired.

The Predators are the only team to not score a short-handed goal this season.

Forsberg followed with a goal at 15:30, redirecting Philippe Myers' shot from the point past Demko.

Ekman-Larsson sent the teams to the first intermission tied at 2 with a spinning shot from the blue line through traffic that eluded Saros at 17:36.

Forsberg's second goal of the game came at 3:12 of the second, with Nashville on a power pay.

Jeannot pounced on a rebound of Ekholm's shot at 1:28 of the third for his 14th goal of the season, tops among NHL rookies.