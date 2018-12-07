Elias Pettersson scores 1st penalty to help Canucks down Preds
Vancouver snaps 4-game game skid as rookie sensation shows off slick moves
Rookie Elias Pettersson scored on his first NHL penalty shot as the Vancouver Canucks used a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Pettersson was awarded the penalty shot with 71 seconds left in the second period after being hauled down on a breakaway by Nashville defenceman Mattias Ekholm. On the shot, Pettersson weaved his way across the ice then tucked the puck past goaltender Pekka Renne's toe for a 4-1 lead.
The 20-year-old Swede, picked fifth overall in the 2017 draft, leads all rookies with 14 goals and 25 points.
Watch Pettersson's predatory moves:
Bo Horvat and Jake Virtanen each had a goal and assist for the Canucks, who have just two wins in their last 14 games (2-10-2).
Alex Edler, on the power play, and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver (12-16-3). Antoine Roussel had two assists. Nikolay Goldobin, a healthy scratch in Vancouver's 3-2 loss to Minnesota Tuesday, assisted on Edler's goal, giving him a team-leading 13 assists.
Ryan Hartman, Colton Sissons and Matt Irwin scored for Nashville (19-9-1), which saw a two-game win streak end.
