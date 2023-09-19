Canucks trade forward Pearson, 3rd-round pick to Canadiens for goaltender DeSmith

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Tanner Pearson and a 2025 third-round pick from the Vancouver Canucks.

In return, Montreal is sending goaltender Casey DeSmith.

Pearson had five points (one goal, four assists) in 14 games last year, having missed most of the season due to a broken hand. He had 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 68 games in 2021-22.

The 31-year-old was a first-round pick (30th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in 2012, who he won a Stanley Cup with in 2014.

Pearson has recorded 133 goals and 139 assists in 590 career games in his time with the Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks.

DeSmith, who was acquired in the summer by Montreal from Pittsburgh, had a 15-16 record with the Penguins, while boasting a .905 save percentage in 2022-23.

Senators, Sokolov agree to 1-year, 2-way contract

The Ottawa Senators have agreed to terms with forward Egor Sokolov on a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal carries a value of $775,000 US in the NHL and $120,000 in the American Hockey League.

Sokolov, 23, spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with the Senators' AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators.

He had career highs of 21 goals, 38 assists, 59 points and 72 penalty minutes over 70 regular-season games.

The Russian also skated in five contests for Ottawa, tallying two points (one goal, one assist), including his first career NHL goal, in a 7-4 home win over Tampa Bay on April 8.

Sokolov was a third-round pick (61st overall) in the 2020 draft by Ottawa.