Canucks' Pettersson leaves game in Montreal with lower-body injury
Vancouver rookie gets tangled up with Habs forward Kotkaniemi in 2nd period
Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson left Thursday's game against the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury and didn't return.
The 20-year-old Swedish forward appeared to twist his right leg as he fell awkwardly to the ice after getting entangled with Montreal forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi early in the second period.
Pettersson was able to skate off the ice under his own power, but soon after heading to the locker-room the Canucks confirmed he would not be returning to the game.
No penalty was called on the play.
Elias Pettersson leaves Canucks game with an injury and this is nottt the kind of way you want to see the leg bend of your leading point scorer 😳 <a href="https://t.co/lbiO1MJDIk">pic.twitter.com/lbiO1MJDIk</a>—@hockeynight
Pettersson has put himself in rookie-of-the-year conversations with his play this season and his loss would be a big blow to a Vancouver team that's been plagued with injuries this season.
He currently leads all first-year skaters with 22 goals and 42 points in 37 games and was rookie of the month in October and December.
The 2017 fifth-overall pick earned the award in October despite missing six games with a concussion.
