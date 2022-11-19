Boeser, Pettersson each score twice as Canucks defeat Kings
Demko makes 37 saves for 2nd win of season
Brock Boeser broke his goalless drought in dramatic fashion Friday, scoring twice to lead the Canucks to a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Vancouver.
Elias Pettersson also had a two-goal night for the Canucks (6-9-3), while Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each notched a pair of assists.
Blake Lizotte responded for the Kings (11-8-1), redirecting a Sean Walker shot in midway through the second period.
In the opposite net, Jonathan Quick stopped 21-of-25 shots for the Kings.
The result marked the Canucks' second win in a row following a 5-4 victory over the Sabres in Buffalo on Tuesday.
WATCH | Boeser scores 1st 2 goals of season in win over Kings:
After going 11 games without a goal, Boeser put away his second of the night 5:07 into the third period.
The Kings turned the puck over deep in Canucks' territory where Sheldon Dries picked it up and went streaking up the ice. He fired a shot on goal only to see Quick make a stop, but Boeser, stationed at the side of the net, was there to bat the rebound out of the air and in to make it 4-1.
Los Angeles nearly chipped away at the deficit 2:59 into the third when Anze Kopitar rang a shot off the post. Demko scrambled in the crease to find the puck with teammates Oliver Ekman-Larsson and J.T. Miller also searching in the blue paint.
Vancouver regained a two-goal cushion 14:50 into the second thanks to some persistent pressure.
With the Kings hemmed in their own zone, Kuzmenko sent a pass across the slot to Pettersson, who fired a shot past the diving Quick for his second goal of the game.
Walker's cross-checking penalty gave the Canucks a man advantage midway through the frame.
Twenty seconds into the power play, Boeser tipped in Miller's one-timer and put Vancouver up 2-0 with his long-anticipated first goal of the season. The elated right-winger celebrated with an emphatic double fist pump.
The Canucks were 1 for 3 on the power play Friday while Los Angeles went 0 for 2.
After a scoreless opening frame, the Kings stormed into the second, outshooting the home side 7-0 across the first five minutes.
The Canucks made their first chance count, though. Pettersson and his linemates broke out on an odd-man rush and the Swedish centre sent a wrist shot past Quick from the top hash marks to open the scoring on Vancouver's first shot of the period.
The Canucks will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?