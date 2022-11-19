Boeser, Pettersson each score twice as Canucks defeat Kings

Brock Boeser broke his goalless drought in dramatic fashion Friday, scoring twice to lead the Canucks to a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Vancouver.

Elias Pettersson also had a two-goal night for the Canucks (6-9-3), while Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each notched a pair of assists.

Blake Lizotte responded for the Kings (11-8-1), redirecting a Sean Walker shot in midway through the second period.

Los Angeles outshot the home side 38-25 across the game and forced Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko to make 37 saves to collect his second win of the season.

In the opposite net, Jonathan Quick stopped 21-of-25 shots for the Kings.

The result marked the Canucks' second win in a row following a 5-4 victory over the Sabres in Buffalo on Tuesday.

WATCH | Boeser scores 1st 2 goals of season in win over Kings:

After going 11 games without a goal, Boeser put away his second of the night 5:07 into the third period.

The Kings turned the puck over deep in Canucks' territory where Sheldon Dries picked it up and went streaking up the ice. He fired a shot on goal only to see Quick make a stop, but Boeser, stationed at the side of the net, was there to bat the rebound out of the air and in to make it 4-1.

Los Angeles nearly chipped away at the deficit 2:59 into the third when Anze Kopitar rang a shot off the post. Demko scrambled in the crease to find the puck with teammates Oliver Ekman-Larsson and J.T. Miller also searching in the blue paint.

Vancouver regained a two-goal cushion 14:50 into the second thanks to some persistent pressure.

With the Kings hemmed in their own zone, Kuzmenko sent a pass across the slot to Pettersson, who fired a shot past the diving Quick for his second goal of the game.

Sixty-four seconds earlier, Los Angeles got on the board when Lizotte redirected in Sean Walker's shot from the side of the net to make it 2-1.

Walker's cross-checking penalty gave the Canucks a man advantage midway through the frame.

Twenty seconds into the power play, Boeser tipped in Miller's one-timer and put Vancouver up 2-0 with his long-anticipated first goal of the season. The elated right-winger celebrated with an emphatic double fist pump.

The Canucks were 1 for 3 on the power play Friday while Los Angeles went 0 for 2.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Kings stormed into the second, outshooting the home side 7-0 across the first five minutes.

The Canucks made their first chance count, though. Pettersson and his linemates broke out on an odd-man rush and the Swedish centre sent a wrist shot past Quick from the top hash marks to open the scoring on Vancouver's first shot of the period.

The Canucks will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.