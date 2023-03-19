Demko makes 38 saves in Canucks' comeback shootout victory over Kings
Los Angeles loses despite 40-17 edge in shots
Elias Pettersson had a power-play goal, Thatcher Demko made 38 saves and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Kings 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night in Los Angeles.
"We kind of played better in the third, and you rope-a-dope and you win the game," Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said.
Miller and Andrei Kuzmenko converted in the shootout. Demko denied the second and decisive Los Angeles attempt.
Carl Grundstrom and Alex Edler scored for the Kings, who earned one point and moved into a tie with Vegas for first place in the Pacific Division. Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves.
WATCH | Miller wins it for Vancouver:
Los Angeles hasn't lost in regulation in its past nine games and is 12-2-3 since the All-Star break. But in the shootout, Gabe Vilardi fired over the net and Trevor Moore was stopped after Demko waited him out.
"It's a tough game for me to describe," Kings coach Todd McLellan said. "I think we can play that game over again and have a chance at success... I think we were trying to bear down and it just didn't go for us tonight."
The Canucks were outshot 23-6 through two periods but were able to stay in it thanks to Demko's outstanding play.
Pettersson buried a shot from the right circle seven seconds into Vancouver's lone power play of the night to tie it at 2 midway through the third period.
Tocchet was pleased with the character demonstrated by his group once again in a lost season.
"We can't afford to just, you know, `Let's wait for next year,"' Tocchet said. "These are important games for us. We're trying to build stuff around here."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?