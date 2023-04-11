Korpisalo, stingy Kings end 3-game skid by blanking Canucks

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 20 shots for his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career as the Los Angeles Kings beat the visiting Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak.

Arthur Kaliyev, Vladislav Gavrikov and Drew Doughty scored for the Kings, who tied their record for home wins in a season by matching the 26 they had in 1990-91, 2005-06 and 2015-16.

Collin Delia made 25 saves for the Canucks, who have lost five of seven.

There were more fights — two — than goals — one — through the feisty but low-event opening two periods. Kaliyev was able to break the scoreless deadlock with 4:47 left in the second, beating Delia between his legs from the top of the crease for his 13th goal.

Gavrikov doubled the lead 4:03 into the third, burying a wrist shot from the slot after Trevor Moore found him joining in off the rush, and Doughty added an empty-netter with 1:37 remaining.

WATCH | Gavrikov adds insurance for Kings:

Gavrikov's goal the dagger, Kings shutout lifeless Canucks Duration 1:08 Vladislav Gavrikov finished a nice three-way pass play, and Vancouver managed just 20 shots in the 3-0 loss.

It was a vital result for the Kings, who came into April with hopes of winning their second division title but now need help to hold onto third place in the Pacific Division.

Seattle, which won 4-1 at Arizona on Monday, is two points behind Los Angeles for that spot with a game in hand and holds the potential tiebreaker with more regulation wins.

The Kings could benefit from the race for the best record in the Western Conference, as leader Vegas has incentive to keep earning points in a home-and-home with the Kraken to wrap up the season.