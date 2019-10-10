J.T. Miller has career night as Canucks trounce Kings in home opener

J.T. Miller had a career-high four-point night on Wednesday, helping his Vancouver Canucks to a 8-2 win over the L.A. Kings.

Miller had a goal and three assists for Vancouver (1-2-0), while Brandon Sutter had two goals and an assist and Chris Tanev registered a goal and a helper.

Canucks Elias Pettersson, Josh Leivo and Alex Edler also scored, and rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes notched his first NHL goal.

Tyler Toffoli and Sean Walker scored for L.A. (1-2-0).

Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom faced a barrage of shots and made 37 saves.

Jonathan Quick stopped 17-of-25 shots.

