J.T. Miller has career night as Canucks trounce Kings in home opener
J.T. Miller had a career-high four-point night on Wednesday, helping his Vancouver Canucks to a 8-2 win over the L.A. Kings.
Vancouver notch 8-2 win as Jacob Markstrom saves 37 shots
J.T. Miller had a career-high four-point night on Wednesday, helping his Vancouver Canucks to a 8-2 win over the L.A. Kings.
Miller had a goal and three assists for Vancouver (1-2-0), while Brandon Sutter had two goals and an assist and Chris Tanev registered a goal and a helper.
Canucks Elias Pettersson, Josh Leivo and Alex Edler also scored, and rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes notched his first NHL goal.
Tyler Toffoli and Sean Walker scored for L.A. (1-2-0).
Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom faced a barrage of shots and made 37 saves.
Jonathan Quick stopped 17-of-25 shots.
WATCH | Canucks blow out Kings in home opener: