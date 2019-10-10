Skip to Main Content
J.T. Miller has career night as Canucks trounce Kings in home opener
J.T. Miller has career night as Canucks trounce Kings in home opener

J.T. Miller had a career-high four-point night on Wednesday, helping his Vancouver Canucks to a 8-2 win over the L.A. Kings.

Vancouver notch 8-2 win as Jacob Markstrom saves 37 shots

Gemma Karstens-Smith · The Canadian Press ·
From left to right: Quinn Hughes, Christopher Tanev, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and J.T. Miller of the Canucks celebrate during Vancouver's 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Miller had a goal and three assists for Vancouver (1-2-0), while Brandon Sutter had two goals and an assist and Chris Tanev registered a goal and a helper.

Canucks Elias Pettersson, Josh Leivo and Alex Edler also scored, and rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes notched his first NHL goal.

Tyler Toffoli and Sean Walker scored for L.A. (1-2-0).

Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom faced a barrage of shots and made 37 saves.

Jonathan Quick stopped 17-of-25 shots.

WATCH | Canucks blow out Kings in home opener:

J.T. Miller's assist on Elias Pettersson's goal was one of his four points in Vancouver's 8-2 win over the Kings. 0:30
