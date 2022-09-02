Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canucks sign star forward J.T. Miller to 7-year, $56M US deal

The Vancouver Canucks have locked up a major piece, signing forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year deal. The club announced the $56-million US contract on social media Friday afternoon, ending speculation over the 29-year-old's future.

29-year-old was Vancouver's leading scorer last season with 99 points

The Canucks announced Friday that the club and forward J.T. Miller have agreed to terms of a 7-year deal with $56M US. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Miller was Vancouver's leading scorer last season with 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) in 80 games.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Canucks acquired Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft for goalie Marek Mazanec, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Drafted 15th overall by the New York in 2011, the six-foot-one, 218-pound native of East Palestine, Ohio, has split 11 seasons between the Rangers, Lightning and Canucks, amassing 454 points (169 goals, 285 assists) across 637 regular-season games.

