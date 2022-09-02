Canucks sign star forward J.T. Miller to 7-year, $56M US deal
29-year-old was Vancouver's leading scorer last season with 99 points
The Vancouver Canucks have locked up a major piece, signing forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year deal.
The club announced the $56-million US contract on social media Friday afternoon, ending speculation over the 29-year-old's future.
Miller was Vancouver's leading scorer last season with 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) in 80 games.
The Canucks acquired Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft for goalie Marek Mazanec, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft.
Drafted 15th overall by the New York in 2011, the six-foot-one, 218-pound native of East Palestine, Ohio, has split 11 seasons between the Rangers, Lightning and Canucks, amassing 454 points (169 goals, 285 assists) across 637 regular-season games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?