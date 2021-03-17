Canucks claim Jimmy Vesey off waivers from Maple Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks have claimed winger Jimmy Vesey off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 27-year-old Vesey has five goals and two assists in 30 games with Toronto this season.

Vasey signed a one-year, $900,000 US deal with the Leafs prior to the season.

The American spent last season with Buffalo after the Sabres acquired him in a trade with the New York Rangers, where Vesey started his NHL career in 2016.

The Canucks say Vesey is expected to join the team Wednesday in Ottawa.

Senators claim Forsberg off waivers

The Ottawa Senators have claimed goaltender Anton Forsberg off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Forsberg gives the Senators goaltending depth with top netminder Matt Murray (upper body injury) sidelined and Marcus Hogberg (lower body injury) also out.

Goalie Kevin Mandolese has been recalled from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators and re-assigned to the taxi squad.

Joey Daccord started the past two games in net for Ottawa.

The Swedish-born Forsberg has now been claimed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg and Ottawa this season after originally signing a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers prior to this season.

Forsberg hasn't played a game in the NHL this season. He has a career record of 12-25-4 with a 3.22 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.