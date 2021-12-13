Canucks boss Jim Rutherford in quarantine after positive COVID test
73-year-old working from home ahead of Monday's trade deadline
Jim Rutherford, the Vancouver Canucks' president of hockey operations, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.
The 73-year-old has entered the NHL's protocol and is working from home during his quarantine period.
The news comes during a busy period for the Hall of Famer ahead of the league's trade deadline on Monday.
Much of the Canucks roster tested positive for COVID-19 when an outbreak swept through the locker room in late December and early January, forcing several games to be postponed.
Rutherford came to Vancouver in December after spending more than seven years as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and '17.
Despite an ugly start to the season, the Canucks (30-24-7) remain in the playoff race and will host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
WATCH l What Canadian teams might do ahead of NHL trade deadline:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?