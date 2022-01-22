Barkov scores shootout winner as Panthers defeat Canucks
Florida is now on a 10-1-1 run over their last 12 games
Aleksander Barkov scored the shootout winner to give the visiting Florida Panthers a 2-1 comeback victory over the undermanned Vancouver Canucks on Friday.
Barkov faked a deke to his forehand before lifting a one-handed backhand into the net for the deciding goal in the third round of the shootout.
Sam Reinhart scored in regulation for the league-leading Panthers, who are on an 10-1-1 run. Florida goaltender Spencer Knight made 27 saves through regulation and overtime, then fended off two of the three opponents he faced in the shootout.
Alex Chiasson scored in the first period for the Canucks, who were without goaltenders Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak, captain Bo Horvat, leading scorer J.T. Miller and top-six forward Conor Garland due to COVID-19 protocol. The contest was Vancouver's first home game since Dec. 14.
WATCH | Panthers defeat Canucks in a shootout:
Goalie Spencer Martin, whose three previous NHL games came in the 2016-17 season, stopped 33 shots through regulation and overtime in an outstanding performance. However, he could keep out only one of three shootout attempts in an attempt for his first NHL victory.
The Panthers finally drew even when Reinhart netted a power-play goal 1:41 into the third period. Anthony Duclair attempted a pass to the front of the net, only to have it blocked, but Reinhart pounced on the loose puck and easily slipped it inside the post for his 12th goal of the season.
Although the Panthers had nowhere near the players out of action due to injury or illness, they took a hit before the game with forward Sam Bennett scratched due to a lower-body injury sustained Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers. Bennett has been on a tear with six goals and eight points in a four-game run.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?