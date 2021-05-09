Skip to Main Content
Oilers' Connor McDavid reaches 100-point milestone

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

Edmonton captain is 9th player in NHL history to reach mark in 53 games or fewer

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid celebrates his 100th point of the season on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

McDavid earned points 97 to 100 before the end of the second period of his 53rd game this season.

The Oilers led 4-3 heading into the third period. Edmonton has three regular-season games remaining.

McDavid reached the century-point mark for the fourth time in his career.

