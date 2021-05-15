Canucks ride big 3 period to foil Oilers' final playoff tune-up

Matthew Highmore scored twice in the third period Saturday as the Vancouver Canucks topped the Edmonton Oilers 4-1.

Travis Boyd and Bo Horvat also had goals for the Canucks (22-28-3), and J.T. Miller registered a pair of assists.

Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season midway through the first period.

Thatcher Demko had a big performance for Vancouver, stopping 31 shots, including a breakaway chance by Connor McDavid. Mikko Koskinen had 37 saves for Edmonton (35-19-2).

WATCH | Highmore, Boyd score 16 seconds apart to help Cancuks down Oilers:

Canucks strike twice in 16 seconds to drop Oilers Sports 0:47 Matthew Highmore and Travis Boyd scored 16 seconds apart in the 3rd period as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1. 0:47

The result ended a two-game losing skid for the Canucks, who linger at the bottom of the North Division standings with three games left to play.

With their final playoff tune-up complete, the Oilers will turn their attention to Wednesday's first-round playoff series opener against the visiting Winnipeg Jets.

The Canucks broke the game open midway through the third period.

Highmore's second goal of the afternoon came with 6:33 left to play. He sent a backhand shot towards the Edmonton net from the top of the slot and Koskinen fumbled with the puck before it dribbled over the goal line.

The goal, the Vancouver forward's third of the season, sealed the score at 4-1.

An odd-man rush saw Highmore blast a shot up and over Koskinen's glove 9:13 into the period. Just 16 seconds later, Boyd snapped a shot past the Edmonton netminder from the middle of the slot to make it 3-1.

The Canucks outshot the Oilers 17-5 in the final frame on Saturday.

McDavid had a prime chance to add to his NHL-leading 105 points in the third period when he picked up a Canucks turnover in the neutral zone and sped away for a breakaway.

Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko stops Oilers forward Connor McDavid on a break-away during the third period. (Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports)

The Oilers captain attempted to put a wrist shot in from the top of the crease but Demko made a blocker save.

The Canucks netminder kept the score tied at 1-1 with a stellar stop midway through the second period.

The Oilers were awarded their second power play of the game when Zack MacEwen hauled down Joakim Nygard. Alex Chiasson's snapshot from the bottom of the slot nearly restored Edmonton's lead, but Demko swept it off the goal line with his right pad.

McDavid, Draisaitl extend point streaks

Edmonton's first power play of the afternoon didn't go as planned. Vancouver's J.T. Miller was called for holding 1:12 into the second period and 15 seconds later, the puck was in the back of the Edmonton net.

A shot by Leon Draisaitl went wide and was picked up by Tanner Pearson. He streaked up the ice and sent a backhanded pass across the top of the crease to Horvat, who popped it in to tie the game at 1-1.

It was the Canucks' fifth short-handed goal of the season and Horvat's 18th goal of the year.

Still stationed in the penalty box, Miller tapped his stick against the glass in appreciation.

WATCH | Stanley Cup Playoff preview: North Division:

Stanley Cup Playoff preview: North division Sports 3:08 Hockey's oldest rivalry highlights round 1 in the all-Canadian division. 3:08

Edmonton was 0 for 3 on the power play and Vancouver went 0 for 2.

Larsson opened the scoring 12:45 into the opening frame, blasting a slapshot past Demko from above the right faceoff circle.

McDavid and Draisaitl had assists to extend their point streaks to eight games. McDavid has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) over the stretch and Draisaitl has 17 points (7-10).

Edmonton still won the 10-game season series with six victories over Vancouver.

The Canucks will host the Calgary Flames on Sunday, kicking off a three-game series that will close out the season for both sides.