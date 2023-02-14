Larkin scores twice as Red Wings trounce struggling Canucks

Dylan Larkin scored twice and the Detroit Red Wings extended their win streak with a 6-1 victory over the struggling Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Robby Fabbri and Gustav Lindstrom each contributed a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (24-20-8), who won a third straight game.

Pius Suter and Jonatan Berggren also found the back of the net for the visitors and Michael Rasmussen notched a pair of helpers.

The Canucks' (21-29-4) lone goal came from Sheldon Dries early in the second period.

Detroit's Ville Husso made 29 saves — including a late penalty shot — and Collin Delia stopped 17-of-23 shots for Vancouver, which has now given up five or more goals in 25 of 54 games this season.

The result marked the second time in three days the Red Wings have chalked up a lopsided victory over the Canucks after beating them 5-2 in Detroit on Saturday.

The Canucks were awarded a penalty shot with 59.4 seconds left on the game clock when Husso was called for delay of game when the net came down over his back as Elias Pettersson tried to jam a shot in from the side of the net.

Depth forward Phillip Di Giuseppe skated in and sent a quick wrist shot off the goalie's blocker.

Larkin's breakaway beauty leads Red Wings past Canucks Duration 0:53 Dylan Larkin scores twice in the opening period, including a great goal while on a breakaway, as Detroit beats Vancouver 6-1 to sweep a home-and-home series.

Berggren sealed the score 7:52 into the third period, collecting a slick pass from Joe Veleno and tapping it in backdoor to make it 6-1 with his 11th goal of the campaign.

Suter boosted the lead to four goals earlier in the frame when he blasted a shot past Delia from the low slot.

Lindstrom put the visitors up 4-1 just 40 seconds into the final frame. Rasmussen collected the puck at the side of the net, tried a wraparound shot before Lindstrom finally jammed the puck in for his first goal of the season.

The Canucks had ample opportunity to grind out another goal in the second with a pair of power plays, but couldn't capitalize with the man advantage.

Quinn Hughes misses crucial penalty shot, Red Wings drop Canucks Duration 2:43 Hughes could not convert a third-period penalty shot he took for the injured Ethan Bear.

Instead, Anthony Beauvillier rang a shot off the crossbar and Brock Boeser sent a puck pinging off the post.

Detroit was a perfect 1-for-1 with the man advantage while Vancouver went 0-for-4.

The Red Wings retook a two-goal cushion midway through the second when Fabbri put away his seventh goal of the season. The centre collected Rasmussen's rebound in the slot and poked a diving shot past Delia's outstretched leg to make it 3-1 at the 8:09 mark.

Vancouver cut its deficit to a single goal 1:31 into the second when Conor Garland sent a pass to Dries across the slot. The centre took the puck off his skate and used one hand to pop it in behind Husso.

The Red Wings took a 2-0 lead with 35.2 seconds left in the opening period after Quinn Hughes was sent to the box for cross-checking.

Tyler Bertuzzi sent Fabbri a pass from below the goal line and Fabbri got a quick dish off to Larkin, who tapped it in backdoor for his 20th goal of the season.

Larkin first struck 10:58 into the game after teammate Moritz Seider picked off a pass in Canucks' territory and tipped it up to the Red Wings' captain. Larkin sprinted up the ice, pulled the puck across his body, then sent a shot in past Delia to open the scoring.

Alton White, John Craighead and Rod Brathwaite join the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a> for tonight's ceremonial puck drop, celebrating their contributions to growing the game. <a href="https://t.co/GZ9FLvIwuA">pic.twitter.com/GZ9FLvIwuA</a> —@Canucks

Vancouver placed goalie Spencer Martin on waivers for assignment to the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks on Monday. The 27-year-old has an 11-15-1 record with a 3.99 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage this season. Starting netminder Thatcher Demko has been out with a lower-body injury since Dec. 1, but is expected to return soon.

Canucks right-winger Vasily Podkolzin played his 100th NHL game. The 21-year-old from Moscow was picked 10th overall by Vancouver in the 2019 entry draft and has since registered 30 points for the team, including one goal and three assists in 21 appearances this season.

Vancouver held its second annual Black History Month game. Celebrations included warm-up jerseys designed by Ethiopian-Canadian artist Yared Nigussu and a ceremonial puck drop featuring pioneering players Alton White, John Craighead, and the Canucks manager of minor hockey, Rod Brathwaite.

Canucks host the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Red Wings continue a four-game road swing against the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday.