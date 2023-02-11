Larkin, Berggren score 2 goals apiece to power Red Wings over Canucks
Beauvillier scores 2nd goal with Vancouver after being acquired from Islanders
Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored two goals apiece and the Red Wings defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Saturday in Detroit.
Anthony Beauvillier and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin stopped 20 shots.
The teams were playing the first game of a home-and-home set, with the rematch in Vancouver on Monday.
Larkin scored his first goal of the game from the left circle, beating Martin on the stick side. Berggren made it 2-0 when he tipped in a Chiarot shot.
WATCH | Hughes misses crucial penalty shot as Red Wings defeat Canucks:
Beauvillier notched his second goal since being acquired from the New York Islanders on a power play. He scored in the slot off a J.T. Miller pass at 2:02 of the second period.
Larkin scored his team-leading 18th goal on a power play at 13:16 of the period. He converted a side-to-side feed from Robby Fabbri before Martin could recover.
Less than a minute later, Hronek gave Detroit a 4-1 advantage with a shot that whistled past Martin's left shoulder. Berggren converted another power-play opportunity midway through the period.
Pettersson scored his 25th goal on a rebound of a Beauvillier shot.
Red Wings second-year forward Lucas Raymond missed the first game of his career with a lower-body injury suffered in practice on Friday. He had played in 132 consecutive games. Detroit defenceman Jake Walman was sidelined by an upper-body injury. Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson played his 900th career game. The Red Wings are 14-0-2 when leading after two periods.
Canucks host Red Wings on Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?