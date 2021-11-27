Canucks drop 5th-straight road game as Merzlikins buoys Blue Jackets
Vancouver loses 8th game in last 9 contests overall
Elvis Merzlikins stopped 39 shots, Gustav Nyquist scored short-handed and had an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Friday night.
Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal 6:06 into the third period for Columbus, and Adam Boqvist and Max Domi also scored. The Blue Jackets have won three straight and four of five.
Vancouver has lost five in a row on the road. Vasily Podkolzin and Tyler Motte scored, and Thatcher Demko stopped 17 shots as the Canucks lost for the eighth time in their last nine games.
Vancouver pulled even with 27.6 seconds left in the first period when Justin Dowling intercepted a clearing pass and fed Podkolzin for his fourth goal of the season.
Despite being outshot 16-5, Columbus took the lead back at 6:17 of the second when Boqvist beat Demko with the rebound of Cole Sillinger's shot for his second goal of the year.
WATCH l Canucks get late tie but end up with another road loss against Blue Jackets:
Vancouver again pulled even near the end of the period, with former Blue Jacket Motte tipping in Quinn Hughes' blue-line shot at 18:42 for his second goal in six games since returning from off-season neck surgery.
Roslovic's third goal of the season, a sniper shot from the point, put Columbus up 3-2. Jakub Voracek's assist pushed his home point streak to six games and gave him an NHL-leading 14 primary assists.
Domi scored an empty-netter with 1:35 remaining in the game.
WATCH l CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo examines 9 players who terrorized many goalies:
