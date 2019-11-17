MacKinnon scores OT winner to lift Avs over Canucks
Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal of the game 27 seconds into overtime as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 Saturday night.
Colorado centre scores 27 seconds into extra frame
MacKinnon used his speed to go around a Canuck defender then scored on the blocker side.
The Canucks forced the overtime when Alex Edler and Brock Boeser scored goals 1:37 apart in the third period. Both goals came with the Canuck goaltender pulled for an extra attacker.
Boeser tied the game with one minute remaining on the rebound of a Elias Pettersson shot.
Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist for Colorado. Nazem Kadri and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored for the Avalanche (12-6-2), who are 4-1-0 in their last five games. Rookie defenceman Cale Makar collected four assists.
