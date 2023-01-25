Vancouver rallies in 3rd period to beat Chicago in Tocchet's coaching debut with Canucks

Dakota Joshua and Sheldon Dries scored goals 34 seconds apart in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks battled back from two one-goal deficits to defeat Chicago 5-2 and give Rick Tocchet a win in his first game as Vancouver's head coach.

Tocchet was named the Canucks 21st head coach on Sunday after Bruce Boudreau was fired along with assistant coach Trent Cull. The Canucks hired Adam Foote as an assistant coach and Sergei Gonchar as a defensive development coach.

There was a mixture of boos and cheers when Tocchet was introduced to the crowd during the first period. The game was just 3:30 old when a fan threw a Canucks jersey on the ice.

The Canucks outshot Chicago 48-14 and failed to score on five power-play chances.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice for the Canucks (19-25-3) who snapped a three-game losing streak. Elias Pettersson had two assists, giving him six goals and 22 assists in the last 16 games. Bo Horvat also scored shorthanded into an empty net at 18:34, matching a career high of 31 goals in a season.

WATCH | Dries leads Vancouver past Chicago:

Dries' between-the-legs beauty leads Canucks past Chicago Duration 0:58 Sheldon Dries puts his stick between his legs and fires in a rebound while falling in Vancouver's 5-2 victory over Chicago. Rick Tocchet picks up a win in his debut as head coach for the Canucks.

Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty scored for Chicago (14-28-4) who lost their second consecutive game.

Vancouver goaltender Collin Delia stopped 12 shots.

Petr Mrazek made 43 saves for Chicago.

The Canucks go-ahead goal came just seconds after Kane whiffed on a good scoring chance in the Canuck end.

WATCH | The National: Canucks fans blast organization after Boudreau fired:

Canucks fans blast organization after head coach fired Duration 2:03 The firing of Vancouver Canuck’s head coach Bruce Boudreau has sparked outrage amongst some fans who are blasting the organization’s handling of the process, which was drawn out over weeks of speculation.

Defenceman Quinn Hughes sent the puck up the ice. Brock Boeser tried to bank a shot in from a sharp angle. Mrazek stopped the puck but Joshua chipped it over the sprawled goalie for a 3-2 lead at 11:34.

On the following faceoff, Mrazek stopped a Conor Garland shot. Dries directed the rebound into the net with a shot from between his legs.

Kuzmenko scored his 20th and 21st goals in the second period to tie the game 2-2 after 40 minutes.

His first goal came off the rebound of Ilya Mikheyev's shot to tie the game 1-1 at 7:02.

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, back centre, talks to Conor Garland, centre, as defensive development coach Sergei Gonchar, right, listens while assistant coach Adam Foote, back left, stands behind the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Lafferty gave Chicago a 2-1 lead when his innocent looking shot went through Delia's five-hole at 12:06.

Kuzmenko tied the game again at 15:47 with a pretty deflection of a Pettersson pass.

Vancouver trailed 1-0 after the first period despite outshooting Chicago 21-6. Kane scored with 2:11 remaining with a seeing-eye shot through traffic that sailed over Delia's shoulder.

Mrazek made several great saves during the period. He stopped Vancouver's Curtis Lazar on two shots from in close, got a blocker on a Bo Horvat blast during a power play and stopped defenceman Luke Schenn on a breakaway after he stepped out of the penalty box.

We are honoured to have Mayor Ken Sim, the first Chinese-Canadian mayor of Vancouver, participate in tonight’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LunarNewYear?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LunarNewYear</a> ceremonial puck drop. <a href="https://t.co/DLWF5gjpvD">pic.twitter.com/DLWF5gjpvD</a> —@Canucks

Tocchet had one practice and one game-day skate to prepare for Chicago. The Canucks wore special warm-up jerseys to celebrate the Lunar New Year Vancouver failed to score on a four-minute power play early in the first period when Chicago's Seth Jones was called for high-sticking. Kim Sim, Vancouver's first Asian mayor, dropped the puck in the ceremonial opening faceoff.

Chicago centre Max Domi was assessed an instigation minor, fighting major and 10-minute misconduct for a fight with Vancouver's Dakota Joshua at 8:13 of the second period. Chicago saw a three-game win streak snapped in a loss to L.A. on Sunday. Chicago forward Tyler Johnson, who had 14 points in 22 games, has been placed on injured reserved after aggravating a left ankle injury.

It's a quick turnaround for the Canucks who play Wednesday night in Seattle. Vancouver returns home to face Columbus on Friday, then begins a four-game road trip Feb. 2 in New Jersey.

Chicago continue their road trip with games in Calgary on Thursday and Edmonton Saturday before returning home to face Anaheim Feb. 7.

