Hurricanes hold Canucks to 16 shots as they deliver Vancouver 7th straight loss
Miller scores 2 goals for winless Canucks in losing effort
Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday.
Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists.
J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
Frederik Andersen made 14 saves for Carolina and Vancouver's Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.
WATCH | Fast delivers blow to Canucks:
The 'Canes outshot their hosts 39-16, including 15-3 over the third period alone.
Vancouver called a 30-second timeout with 2:20 left on the game clock, then pulled Demko in favour of the extra attacker but couldn't score the equalizer.
The Canucks cut the deficit to 3-2 midway through the third after a stray puck hit 'Canes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Miller picked it up, firing a quick one-timer past Andersen for his second goal of the game.
Millsy gets us within one! <a href="https://t.co/7pPM58gPRg">pic.twitter.com/7pPM58gPRg</a>—@Canucks
Hurricanes' quick-strike offence
A pair of quick goals early in the third gave Carolina a commanding lead.
Thirty-seven seconds earlier, Seth Jarvis got a partial breakaway and fired a shot at Demko. The goalie made the stop but couldn't corral the puck, leaving it unattended in the blue paint. Aho sprinted in and popped it into the yawning net to give the 'Canes a 2-1 lead 50 seconds into the final period.
The goal extended Aho's point streak to five games. He has four goals and five assists across the stretch.
Jarvy did the work, and Fishy cleaned up the scraps! <a href="https://t.co/YGj1iysmKS">pic.twitter.com/YGj1iysmKS</a>—@Canes
Carolina briefly appeared to take a 2-0 lead midway through the opening frame when Derek Stepan batted a puck in over Demko's pad.
Officials quickly disallowed the goal, citing goalie interference by Paul Stastny, whose skate was in the blue paint. The Hurricanes challenged the call but a video review upheld the ruling and Carolina was handed a delay-of-game penalty.
Vancouver capitalized with Elias Pettersson moving the puck behind the net and whipping it up to Horvat. The captain tapped it across the crease to Miller and he tapped it in to tie the score at 1-1 at the 12:30 mark.
The visitors opened the scoring early in the first after Dakota Joshua was called for interference on Stastny.
It took the visitors just 11 seconds to score on the man advantage. Necas sent a cross-ice pass to Svechnikov and the Russian unleashed a one-timer that beat Demko 6:06 into the game.
Svechnikov's goal tied him with Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos for the NHL lead at seven apiece.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?