Canucks call off practice, workouts due to potential COVID-19 exposure
Club scheduled to open NHL season Wednesday against Oilers in Edmonton
The Vancouver Canucks have cancelled their training camp practices and workouts Sunday due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
The Canucks said in a release the cancellation was made "out of abundance of caution" and provided no further details.
The Canucks' decision comes as NHL teams gear up for an abbreviated 56-game season that is set to start Wednesday, when the Canucks are scheduled to visit the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver is the fourth team to have its training camp affected by COVID-19.
More scary news with Vancouver cancelling practice today “out of an abundance of caution.” Yes, COVID could play a significant role in the standings this year, but don’t forget how perilous it all seemed when baseball started its season so ominously and it eventually leveled out.—@EricFrancis
The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice due to possible exposure.
On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins cancelled practice for the same reason.
The governments of the five provinces where the NHL has a presence have given approval for Canadian teams to play at their home arenas this season.
