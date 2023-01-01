Flames score 3 straight goals in 2nd period to down Canucks
Calgary defenceman Weegar records 2 points, including 1st goal as a Flame
Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 home win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks.
Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made 22 stops to improve to 12-9-4.
At the other end, Spencer Martin had 27 saves. His record slips to 11-6-1.
The vibes are immaculate. <a href="https://t.co/UAf8DuP8Hk">pic.twitter.com/UAf8DuP8Hk</a>—@NHLFlames
After a scoreless first period, Calgary surged in front 1:21 into the second when Lindholm kept the puck on a two-on-one rush and fired a shot past Martin.
The Flames made it 2-0 on a short-handed goal at 9:32 of the second on a sequence that was set up on a superb outlet pass by Weegar.
After a Canucks turnover, Weegar patiently hung onto the puck allowing his teammates to leave the zone and dart up ice and he sent a long cross-ice pass to Rasmus Andersson, who on a two-on-one, neatly set up Coleman, who buried a shot inside the post.
Dill-lightful! <a href="https://t.co/sgLxkPAi5F">pic.twitter.com/sgLxkPAi5F</a>—@NHLFlames
That sequence was a microcosm of Vancouver's struggles in the second period in they had three power plays but failed to score and were outshot 3-2 by the Flames' penalty killers.
Dries got one back for Vancouver at 15:28 on a strange one, knocking a puck in from waist-level after it had fluttered into the air on one side of the net and came down on the other side where Dries was the first to spot it.
With three minutes left, Markstrom made a huge stop off Quinn Hughes when the Canucks defenceman was set up in the slot by Bo Horvat. Vancouver also applied big pressure with the goalie pulled, but couldn't get a clean shot.
Calgary played the second half of the game with 11 forwards after Brett Ritchie left early in the second period after appearing to injure his hand or arm in a collision along the boards.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?