Canucks buy out defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson's contract

The Vancouver Canucks have bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson's contract, making the defenceman an unrestricted free agent. Ekman-Larsson has four years and $29 million US remaining on an eight-year, $66-million contract he signed with Arizona in 2018.

Vancouver says it will pay the 31-year-old Swede $19.33M US over the next 8 years

Oliver Ekman-Larsson has four years and $29 million US remaining on an eight-year, $66-million contract he signed with Arizona in 2018. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

In a release, the Canucks say they'll pay the Swedish defenceman $19.33 million over the next eight years, which will reduce the team's salary-cap hit.

The Canucks acquired Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland in a July 2021 trade with the Coyotes.

Ekman-Larsson had two goals and 20 assists in 54 games with the Canucks last season.

He missed the final 27 games of the campaign with an ankle injury.

