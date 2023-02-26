Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark scores empty-net goal in win over Canucks

Linus Ullmark became the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal as the Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

Ullmark, who made 26 saves for Boston, scored an empty-net goal with 48 seconds left on the clock as Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs watched from the bench, being pulled for an extra attacker.

Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand each scored a goal for the league-best Bruins (44-8-5), who are now winners of six straight games, including five on the road.

WATCH | Bruins goalie Ullmark scores empty-netter:

Brock Boeser scored the sole goal for the Canucks, with Conor Garland providing the helper.

Silovs made 33 stops for Vancouver in just his fourth career NHL game.

The Canucks (23-30-5) failed to capitalize on power plays, going zero-for-three.

The Bruins are fresh off a back-and-forth 6-5 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. In Vancouver, the Bruins came out sluggish until Lindholm capitalized on a Guillaume Brisebois elbowing penalty, scoring on a power-play slap shot at the 17:08 mark. Just over two minutes later (19:25), Marchand scored in transition.

The Bruins outshot the Canucks 20-7 in the first period.

The Canucks were able to make it a game midway through the third period, when Boeser scored off a pass from Garland at the 7:24 mark.

Demko returns Monday

Before the game, Tocchet confirmed that Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko will dress on Monday when the team faces the Dallas Stars on the road. Demko has been out with a groin injury since Dec. 1.

In the opening minute of Saturday's game, Canucks defenceman Ethan Bear was hit in the mouth by a flying puck off a deflected slap shot by the Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk. Bear did not return.