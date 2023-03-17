Boyd scores twice as Coyotes snap Canucks' 5-game win streak
Pettersson collects goal and assist for Vancouver in 3-2 road loss
Travis Boyd scored twice, Ivan Prosvetov stopped 29 shots and the Arizona Coyotes stretched their points streak to six straight games with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.
Lawson Crouse also scored to to help stretch Arizona's home winning streak to five straight games. The Coyotes are 5-0-2 since losing to Carolina on March 3.
Vancouver's Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the second straight game. Thatcher Demko had 24 saves for the Canucks, who had their five-game winning streak end.
WATCH | Boyd leads Coyotes past Canucks:
Prosvetov was sharp on short notice his first start of the season, turning away 39 shots in a win over Nashville on March 9 after learning he had been recalled from Tucson of the AHL just before noon.
The Russian rookie stood little chance of stopping the puck when Coyotes defenceman Michael Kesserling made a bad pass in his own end midway through the first period. Kuzmenko, the NHL's most accurate shooter at 27.3 per cent, finished off the tic-tac-toe passing from Pettersson and Anthony Beauvillier just outside the crease.
The Coyotes gathered some steam after a penalty-filled first period, including Zack Kassian's game misconduct, and tied it on Boyd's wrister from the left circle with 30 seconds left.
The Canucks committed another penalty early in the third period and Crouse cashed in, flipping in a sharp-angle shot over Demko's stick shoulder.
Vancouver turned up the pressure after that and Pettersson beat Prosvetov from the left circle to make it 3-2. Prosvetov made a couple of late saves after the Canucks pulled Demko for an extra attacker to preserve the win.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?