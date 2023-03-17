Boyd scores twice as Coyotes snap Canucks' 5-game win streak

Travis Boyd scored twice, Ivan Prosvetov stopped 29 shots and the Arizona Coyotes stretched their points streak to six straight games with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Prosvetov helped the Coyotes withstand a string of early penalties in his second start this season and Boyd had his second multi-goal game this month after going five seasons without one.

Lawson Crouse also scored to to help stretch Arizona's home winning streak to five straight games. The Coyotes are 5-0-2 since losing to Carolina on March 3.

Vancouver's Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the second straight game. Thatcher Demko had 24 saves for the Canucks, who had their five-game winning streak end.

Prosvetov was sharp on short notice his first start of the season, turning away 39 shots in a win over Nashville on March 9 after learning he had been recalled from Tucson of the AHL just before noon.

The Russian rookie stood little chance of stopping the puck when Coyotes defenceman Michael Kesserling made a bad pass in his own end midway through the first period. Kuzmenko, the NHL's most accurate shooter at 27.3 per cent, finished off the tic-tac-toe passing from Pettersson and Anthony Beauvillier just outside the crease.

The Coyotes gathered some steam after a penalty-filled first period, including Zack Kassian's game misconduct, and tied it on Boyd's wrister from the left circle with 30 seconds left.

Boyd scored on a power play in the second period, juking his way around Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers and slipping a shot between Demko's pads.

The Canucks committed another penalty early in the third period and Crouse cashed in, flipping in a sharp-angle shot over Demko's stick shoulder.

Vancouver turned up the pressure after that and Pettersson beat Prosvetov from the left circle to make it 3-2. Prosvetov made a couple of late saves after the Canucks pulled Demko for an extra attacker to preserve the win.