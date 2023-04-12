Miller's 200th career goal helps Canucks extend Ducks losing streak to 12 games

J.T. Miller reached 200 career goals and added an assist as the visiting Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Elias Pettersson had two assists and crossed the 100-point mark for the season, Brock Boeser and Andrei Kuzmenko had power-play goals, and the Canucks got their third win in four games.

Pettersson has the seventh 100-point season for the Canucks since joining the NHL in 1970 and first since Daniel Sedin did it in 2010-11.

"It means I can breathe out again," Pettersson said. "I'm very happy with it. Something I didn't think about before this season. Couldn't have done it without the guys."

Thatcher Demko made 33 saves in what was scheduled to be his final start of the season. He ended the campaign with 11 wins in his final 17 games after missing three months because of a lower-body injury.

"Since he's been back, the team has had a new identity, and I think we're playing pretty well," Miller said.

WATCH l Miller's milestone goal stands as winner vs. Ducks:

Miller's 200th career goal lifts Canucks over Ducks Duration 0:56 J.T. Miller's 200th goal of his career is the game winner as Vancouver wins 3-2 and hands Anaheim their 12th consecutive loss.

Drew Helleson scored his first NHL goal, Mason McTavish had a power-play goal, but the Ducks lost their 12th game in a row. Lukas Dostal made 33 saves.

"Both games I've played, we've battled, and they've been tight games. It shows the character in here," Helleson said.

Miller put the Canucks back in front 1:26 into the third period, positioning himself at the top of the crease to put in the rebound of Phillip Di Giuseppe's shot.

WATCH l Pettersson becomes the sixth Canuck to score 100 points in a season:

Canucks' Pettersson reaches 100 points in a season for 1st time Duration 1:03 Elias Pettersson becomes the sixth Canuck to score 100 points in a season as he assists on the game's opening goal against the Ducks.

Helleson tied it at 2 with 4:28 left in the second period, collecting his first career point on a slap shot from the blue line. A second-round draft pick by Colorado in 2019 and acquired by Anaheim in the Josh Manson trade last season, Helleson made his NHL debut in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Sunday.

"I kind of blacked out, and then I just looked up to see [Trevor Zegras] skating towards me. He was smiling even bigger than I was, so it was pretty cool to see how everybody reacted," Helleson said.

The Canucks relied on some precision puck movement on the power play to take a 2-1 lead out of the first period, starting with Boeser opening the scoring with 7:46 left off tic-tac-toe passes from Pettersson and Miller.

Pettersson joined Pavel Bure, Alexander Mogilny, Markus Naslund, and Henrik and Daniel Sedin as Canucks to have 100-point seasons. Bure did it twice.

"I know it meant a lot to him," Miller said. "Seriously, he's been our best player all year. ... Would have been a shame to see him not get it, but there was no doubt he was going to get it."

Kuzmenko got his 39th goal of the season on a breakaway set up by a stretch pass from Akito Hirose to make it 2-0 with 3:48 remaining.

The Ducks got on the board with their first power play, thanks to McTavish's one-timer in the right circle from Cam Fowler with 2:40 to go.