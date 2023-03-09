Miller scores twice in 700th career game, including OT winner, to lift Canucks over Ducks

J.T. Miller capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal 20 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Andrei Kuzmenko also scored for the Canucks (27-32-5), while Elias Pettersson added two helpers.

The victory extended Vancouver's winning streak to three games.

Miller was playing his 700th regular-season NHL game.

Troy Terry and Brock McGinn each had a goal for the Ducks (21-35-9), who had won four of their last six entering Wednesday night.

Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko made 20 saves to improve to 3-1 since returning from injury on Feb. 27.

Lukas Dostal stopped 31-of-34 shots for Anaheim.

The Ducks struck first with a backhanded goal from Terry off a dish from Mason McTavish at 3:40 of the opening period.

Miller levelled the score with a short-handed marker at 14:44 on an assist from Pettersson. Pettersson leads the league with eight short-handed points.

Vancouver continued its strong play on the penalty kill in the first as the Ducks managed just one shot attempt on the man advantage despite defencemen Guillaume Brisebois and Kyle Burroughs being in the penalty box. Prior to Wednesday, the Canucks had killed 13 of the last 15 power plays they faced.

Kuzmenko put the Canucks in front at 14:23 of the second period when his shot deflected off McTavish and in.

Twenty seconds later, McGinn evened the score on a rebound. It was McGinn's first as a member of the Ducks after Pittsburgh dealt him at the trade deadline.

The Canucks came out aggressively in the final period, getting the first six shots on goal but failing to convert.

Despite outshooting the Ducks 12-7 in the third, the Canucks ended up in extra time for the second straight game.

But 20 seconds into overtime, Miller went top shelf with a wrist shot for the win.

After missing the game against Nashville due to illness on Monday, goaltender Collin Delia returned Wednesday, backing up Demko. His replacement, rookie Arturs Silovs, was sent back to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

The Ducks wrap up their three-game road trip on Friday against the Calgary Flames, while the Canucks host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the fifth of a six-game homestand.