Miller scores twice in 700th career game, including OT winner, to lift Canucks over Ducks
Forward nets decisive goal 20 seconds into extra frame for team's 3rd straight victory
J.T. Miller capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal 20 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Andrei Kuzmenko also scored for the Canucks (27-32-5), while Elias Pettersson added two helpers.
Miller was playing his 700th regular-season NHL game.
Troy Terry and Brock McGinn each had a goal for the Ducks (21-35-9), who had won four of their last six entering Wednesday night.
Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko made 20 saves to improve to 3-1 since returning from injury on Feb. 27.
WATCH | Miller scores in OT against Ducks:
Lukas Dostal stopped 31-of-34 shots for Anaheim.
The Ducks struck first with a backhanded goal from Terry off a dish from Mason McTavish at 3:40 of the opening period.
Miller levelled the score with a short-handed marker at 14:44 on an assist from Pettersson. Pettersson leads the league with eight short-handed points.
Vancouver continued its strong play on the penalty kill in the first as the Ducks managed just one shot attempt on the man advantage despite defencemen Guillaume Brisebois and Kyle Burroughs being in the penalty box. Prior to Wednesday, the Canucks had killed 13 of the last 15 power plays they faced.
Kuzmenko put the Canucks in front at 14:23 of the second period when his shot deflected off McTavish and in.
Twenty seconds later, McGinn evened the score on a rebound. It was McGinn's first as a member of the Ducks after Pittsburgh dealt him at the trade deadline.
Despite outshooting the Ducks 12-7 in the third, the Canucks ended up in extra time for the second straight game.
But 20 seconds into overtime, Miller went top shelf with a wrist shot for the win.
After missing the game against Nashville due to illness on Monday, goaltender Collin Delia returned Wednesday, backing up Demko. His replacement, rookie Arturs Silovs, was sent back to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.
The Ducks wrap up their three-game road trip on Friday against the Calgary Flames, while the Canucks host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the fifth of a six-game homestand.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?