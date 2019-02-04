Canucks' Edler bloodied, taken off on stretcher after face-first fall
Vancouver defenceman went for X-rays following team's loss Monday
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler was taken for X-rays after being bloodied and carted off on a stretcher during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.
Edler crashed face-first to the ice midway through the third period of a 2-1 defeat. The scary-looking injury occurred when Edler's skate got caught in the stick of Philadelphia's Jakub Voracek, causing Edler to lose his balance and slam into the ice. Players from both teams hastily waved for the training staff as Edler lay motionless at the side of the Canucks net.
WATCH | Edler taken off on stretcher after awkward fall:
With a bloodied face and dazed look, a conscious Edler eventually was wheeled off on a stretcher while sitting upright after a delay of several minutes.
Canucks coach Travis Green said after the game that Edler had gone for X-rays.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.