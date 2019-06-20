Canucks sign veteran defenceman Edler to 2-year contract extension
33-year-old Swede will make $3 million per year to stay in Vancouver
Defenceman Alex Edler has signed a two-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks at an average annual value of $6 million US.
The 33-year-old Swede had 10 goals and 24 assists in 56 games last season. In 13 seasons with the Canucks, Edler has recorded the most points among defencemen in franchise history (368). He also ranks first among defencemen in power-play points (170).
Edler, who was selected to the NHL all-star game in 2012, has 31 points in 65 playoff games.
A third-round pick (91st overall) in 2004 by the Canucks, Edler has represented Sweden at the 2014 Olympics, 2017 and 2013 world championships and 2006 world junior championship.
"Alex is important to our team and has played as the cornerstone of our defence throughout his career," Canucks GM Jim Benning said in a statement. "He's a leader with tremendous experience, plays important minutes and contributes to every part of our team game."
