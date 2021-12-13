Pettersson scores, Canucks beat Hurricanes to remain undefeated under Boudreau
Brock Boeser also adds goal as Vancouver wins 4th straight
Elias Pettersson scored and the Vancouver Canucks extended their win streak Sunday with a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Brock Boeser also had a goal for the Canucks (12-15-2), who are undefeated in four straight, all under newly minted head coach Bruce Boudreau.
The Hurricanes (19-7-1) outshot the home side 29-26 but only Martin Necas was able to find the back of the net.
The `Canes were playing without star centre Sebastian Aho, who missed the game with an undisclosed illness.
The result snapped a four-game win streak for Carolina, who beat the Oilers 3-1 in Edmonton on Saturday.
WATCH l Elias Pettersson's fifth goal of the season helps Canucks beat Hurricanes:
The 'Canes called a 30-second timeout with two minutes left on the game clock and pulled Raanta in favour of an extra attacker.
Demko was forced to make a big kick save on a shot by Andrei Svechnikov with just seconds left on the clock but the Canucks managed to weather the barrage.
Necas' goal put Carolina on the board early in the third
Vancouver came into the third up 2-0 after Pettersson scored off the rush 7:44 into the second. He took a nice pass from Conor Garland and uncorked a rocket from the hash marks to pad the Canucks' lead.
The goal was Pettersson's fifth of the year and his first at even strength.
The visitors had prime chances to even the score in the middle frame.
Jaccob Slavin saw his shot from in tight snatched out of the air by Demko early in the period. Later, Jarvis rang a blast off the post.
The Canucks went into the first intermission up 1-0 thanks to Boeser.
WATCH l 9 super creative plays:
Stationed at the goal line, J.T. Miller sliced a pass to the right-winger in the high slot. Boeser blasted a wrist shot past Raanta stick side at the 18:29 mark for his seventh goal of the season.
Miller got an assist on the play, extending his point streak to four games. He has a goal and four assists across the stretch.
Svechnikov batted a puck into the Vancouver net earlier in the frame but the goal was quickly waved off for a high stick.
The Canucks will continue their homestand Tuesday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Hurricanes will visit the Wild in Minnesota the same night.
