Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli out 2 months after hand surgery

Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli underwent surgery on his hand earlier this week and is expected to be sidelined eight weeks, the team announced Saturday.

The operation was performed at the Montreal General Hospital by Dr. Edward Harvey.

Toffoli, 29, has recorded five goals and 17 points in 26 games this season.

A Stanley Cup winner with Los Angeles in 2014, Toffoli has 178 goals and 361 points in 603 NHL regular-season contests with the Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Canadiens.

The Kings drafted Toffoli in the second round in 2010.

Montreal entered Saturday night's game at St. Louis last in the Atlantic Division with a 6-19-3 record.

