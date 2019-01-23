Twitter does what Twitter does in wake of Peter Chiarelli's exit from Oilers

Peter Chiarelli faced his share of criticism on social media as his Edmonton Oilers continued to struggle.

But when the 54-year-old was fired as the team's general manager, the floodgates were unleashed.

BREAKING NEWS: After firing Peter Chiarelli, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> plan to hang this banner up in honour of this historical date. <a href="https://t.co/JzozIz0MLT">pic.twitter.com/JzozIz0MLT</a> —@OilersAdam

LMAOOOOOOO Chiarelli’s wiki page is protected due to frequent “vandalism” <a href="https://t.co/fRkEtjJy7z">pic.twitter.com/fRkEtjJy7z</a> —@OilersAdam

Chiarelli's trade history was even compared to the moves of a struggling fantasy team owner.

Peter Chiarelli is that guy in your fantasy league that’s literally throwing everything against the wall but instead of fantasy he’s doing it with real life human beings. —@Sid_Seixeiro

[Other than squandering 3 great seasons by the best player in hockey, trading the MVP and replacing him with the worst contract in the league, all while generally financially kneecapping the franchise for years to come] I think Peter Chiarelli actually did a good job in Edmonton! —@DimFilipovic

Even the Chiarelli parody accounts thought he might be able to keep his job for at least another day.

Another 👏 Day 👏 Without 👏 Getting 👏 Fir —@FakeOilersGM

Of course, the internet remains undefeated when it comes to finding the perfect GIF for any situation.

The Oilers have fired Chiarelli. You know what this means...ONE GIF! Go! <a href="https://t.co/RTem7xzLjU">pic.twitter.com/RTem7xzLjU</a> —@nielsonTSN1260

When the Oilers inevitably fire Chiarelli but the same 80's alumni group is ultimately in charge <a href="https://t.co/98qOJE46aH">pic.twitter.com/98qOJE46aH</a> —@AndrewBerkshire

Look, I'm not saying I've found the solution to all of our problems, but wouldn't this guy just be fantastic as Chiarelli's replacement? <a href="https://t.co/fZffPS2kwR">pic.twitter.com/fZffPS2kwR</a> —@wyshynski

Fans couldn't help but criticize and over-analyze some of the unpopular moves Chiarelli made during his time in Edmonton. Especially the deal that flipped former No.1 pick Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson.

Peter Chiarelli has put together a resume for the ages. Traded Blake Wheeler, Phil Kessel, Tyler Seguin and Taylor Hall. Made some of the most egregious hockey deicisons over the last 20 years, and somehow failed to build around the best player in the NHL. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> —@AnthonyMBruno

Not only did fans point out the fact that the Oilers essentially turned Jordan Eberle into nothing after putting Ryan Spooner on waivers, they also felt the need to point out a trade dating back 27 years.

So to summarize Peter Chiarelli's two deals with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Isles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Isles</a>: <br><br>To Islanders: <br>Jordan Eberle<br>2015 1st round pick<br>2015 2nd round pick<br><br>To <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a>: <br>Nothing<br><br>Maybe Nothing can score 30 with McDavid? —@nhlupdate

From Messier to waivers:<br><br>Messier for Rice<br>Rice signs w/Hartford<br>Marchment is compensation<br>Marchment traded for Hamrlik<br>Hamrlik traded for Brewer<br>Brewer traded for Pronger<br>Pronger traded for a 1st(Ebs)<br>Eberle for Strome<br>Stroke for Spooner<br>Spooner on waivers<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FireChiarelli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FireChiarelli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oilers</a> —@ZachBear_

Let's recap.<br>June 22, 2017: Jordan Eberle for Ryan Strome.<br>Nov. 16, 2018: Ryan Strome for Ryan Spooner.<br>Jan. 21, 2019: Ryan Spooner on waivers. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Strome not on waivers. —@frank_seravalli

Even after all those costly trades, at least Chiarelli left them with one more quality signing as a parting gift.