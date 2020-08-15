Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL playoffs

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask has opted out of the NHL playoffs.

The team announced the change on Twitter on Saturday morning, less than two hours before their third game in their series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

"I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family," Rask said in a statement. "I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success."

The Bruins are currently tied 1-1 in their series against the Hurricanes.

When the NHL first returned to play, Rask missed the start of the play-in due to COVID-19 concerns. After reports of a cough, he quarantined for two days in his hotel room before being allowed to hit the ice.

Rask hasn't been shy about his criticism when it comes to the playoff environment in Toronto. While you're trying to play as hard as you can, he said, the series "doesn't really feel like playoff hockey out there."

"There's no fans so it's kind of like playing an exhibition game," he said, adding that while there can still be scrums after the whistle, "there's no atmosphere."

Rask is one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top goaltender.

