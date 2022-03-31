Skip to Main Content
Trial date set for former Vancouver Canuck Virtanen charged with sexual assault

A trial date has been set for a former Vancouver Canucks forward charged with sexual assault. Jake Virtanen's case is set to be heard by a judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court starting on July 18.

Virtanen, 25, was charged with one count of sexual assault in January following a police investigation into an incident that took place on Sept. 26, 2017, when he was playing for the Canucks.

Vancouver police launched the investigation in May 2021 after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint.

The Canucks placed Virtanen, a native of Abbotsford, B.C., on leave the same month and his contract was bought out in June.

He last played for Spartak Moscow in the Russian-based KHL and is not in custody.

Virtanen was selected sixth overall by Vancouver in the 2014 NHL draft and played 317 regular-season games for the Canucks, registering 55 goals and 100 points.

