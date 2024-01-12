Content
Ducks' Zegras expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks with broken ankle

Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras is expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks after breaking his left ankle Tuesday night at Nashville.

Anaheim centre will have surgery after hitting boards feet-first Tuesday night

A male ice hockey player lays on his knees and forearms next to the boards after suffering an injury on the ice during a game.
Ducks centre Trevor Zegras falls to the ice after breaking his left ankle during the first period of a 5-3 win over the Predators on Tuesday night in Nashville. (George Walker IV/The Associated Press)

The Ducks revealed the injury Thursday, saying Zegras will have surgery. He hit the boards feet-first after Nashville forward Juuso Parssinen's stick caught in his skates.

The team also said rookie defenceman Pavel Mintyukov has a separated shoulder and will be out about six weeks. He also was injured in the Ducks' 5-3 victory in Nashville, taking a hit from Michael McCarron.

Zegras has four goals and three assists in 20 games this season, missing 20 games because of a lower-body injury. Mintyukov has two goals and 17 assists in 40 games.

In Mintyukov's place, Robert Hagg was in the lineup Thursday night at Carolina for his season debut and first game with Anaheim. The Ducks traded defenseman Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

