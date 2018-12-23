Trevor Moore set for NHL debut with Maple Leafs after AHL recall
Justin Holl, Garret Sparks also draw in lineup against visiting Red Wings
Forward Trevor Moore was recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs on an emergency basis on Sunday morning.
He will be making his NHL debut on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the fourth line with Par Lindholm and Frederik Gauthier as the Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings.
Babcock on Moore: "He gets an opportunity and so we get to find out if our depth is as good as we say it is." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a>—@koshtorontosun
Last season Moore had 12 goals and 21 assists) in 68 regular-season games, while adding six goals and 11 assists in 20 playoff games for the Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies.
Moore signed with Toronto as a free agent on July 26, 2016.
In other lineup news, Justin Holl will make his second start of the season on the Leafs' blue-line as Martin Marincin takes a seat, while Garret Sparks will give Frederik Anderson a break in goal.
Mike Babcock on how Justin Holl has handled little playing time: "I liked the conversation we had the other day. He said ‘don’t confuse me being a real good guy with me accepting my lot in life.’ Which is I think real good for him. We like him or else we wouldn’t have him here."—@kristen_shilton
