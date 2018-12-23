Skip to Main Content
Trevor Moore set for NHL debut with Maple Leafs after AHL recall

Forward Trevor Moore was recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs on an emergency basis Sunday morning and will make his NHL debut at 7:30 p.m. ET against Detroit, skating on the fourth line with Par Lindholm and Frederik Gauthier.

Justin Holl, Garret Sparks also draw in lineup against visiting Red Wings

The Canadian Press ·
Trevor Moore, left, will make his NHL debut Sunday night when the Maple Leafs host Detroit, and skate on the team's fourth line with Par Lindholm and Frederik Gauthier. (Adrian Kraus/Associated Press)

Forward Trevor Moore was recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs on an emergency basis on Sunday morning.

The 23-year-old Moore has 17 goals and seven assists in 27 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies this season.

He will be making his NHL debut on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the fourth line with Par Lindholm and Frederik Gauthier as the Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings.

Moore's 17 goals lead the Marlies and place him in a tie for second among all AHL skaters in goal-scoring.

Last season Moore had 12 goals and 21 assists) in 68 regular-season games, while adding six goals and 11 assists in 20 playoff games for the Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies.

Moore signed with Toronto as a free agent on July 26, 2016.

In other lineup news, Justin Holl will make his second start of the season on the Leafs' blue-line as Martin Marincin takes a seat, while Garret Sparks will give Frederik Anderson a break in goal.

