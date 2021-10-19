Travis Hamonic on leave from Canucks to work through personal matter

The Vancouver Canucks will be minus veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic for the foreseeable future while he works through a personal matter, according to general manager Jim Benning.

Hamonic did not report for training camp with the Canucks and Benning stated in late September the 31-year-old was dealing with a personal issue.

"The mutually agreed upon leave of absence will give Travis time as he works through his personal matters," read a Canucks statement on Monday. "The team asks that media respect Travis' privacy and the club will not be making any further comments on this matter at this time."

Hamonic, who hails from St. Malo, Man., signed a two-year, $6-million US contract extension with the Canucks ahead of free agency in July. Last January, he signed a professional tryout with Vancouver and went on to score three goals and 10 points in 38 regular-season games.

A few months earlier, Hamonic was a member of the Calgary Flames and the first NHL player to opt out of playing in the post-season late in 2020, citing family considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2015, he requested a trade from the New York Islanders, preferably to a team in Western Canada, and told reporters at the time the root of his desire to be closer to home was a family matter "he holds dear to his heart."

Hamonic was traded to Calgary on June 24, 2017.

Hamonic's father died when the NHL player was 10. During his time with the Islanders, he would meet with at least one kid after home games who had lost a parent, taking them on a tour of the dressing room and speaking about his experiences from losing a parent.

In 675 NHL regular-season games, Hamonic has 40 goals and 198 points with the Canucks, Flames and Islanders.

WATCH | A look at notable NHL milestones that could be set this season: