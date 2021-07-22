Coyotes acquire Gostisbehere as trade activity picks up ahead of entry draft

The Philadelphia Flyers shipped one-time cornerstone defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, also throwing in two picks in next year's draft to rid themselves of his salary over the next two seasons.

Moving on from Gostisbehere gives the Flyers about $4.5 million US in salary cap relief, setting them up to continue a roster overhaul.

"He is a very good offensive defenceman and an excellent skater. He will be a solid addition to our blue line this season and will be a key power-play player for us," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said.

Arizona gets second- and seventh-round draft picks in 2022 in addition to Gostisbehere and his contract.

The 28-year-old Gostisbehere had nine goals and 20 points in 41 games with the Flyers in 2020-21. He also scored five power-play goals and had nine power-play points.

Gostisbehere was named as a finalist and finished second in 2016 in the voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the top rookie in the NHL.

But his play tailed off dramatically after his rookie season and the defenceman simply called "Ghost" in Philly could never regain the spark.

The Flyers missed the playoffs last season and general manager Chuck Fletcher has been busy. Philly traded for Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis last week and the cap space acquired in the Gostisbehere deal is a sign more moves could be on the horizon.

"This was a difficult decision but one we thought was necessary given the reality of the salary cap," Fletcher said. "Shayne has been a quality player for this organization since the moment he arrived in Philadelphia and has been a part of many special moments in his seven seasons as a Flyer."

Seattle just a pitstop for Pitlick

The Calgary Flames have picked up forward Tyler Pitlick from the newly formed Seattle Kraken.

The Flames sent a fourth-round pick in Friday's NHL entry draft to the Kraken in exchange.

Seattle selected Pitlick, 29, from the Arizona Coyotes in Wednesday's expansion draft.

The Calgary Flames sent the Seattle Kraken a fourth-round pick in Friday's Entry Draft in exchange for centre Tyler Pitlick. The 29-year-old was originally selected by Edmonton in the 2010 Entry Draft. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The six-foot-two, 200-pound centre had 11 points (six goals, five assists) for the Coyotes last season.

Pitlick was originally selected by the Oilers in the second round of the 2010 entry draft and has split 286 NHL games between Edmonton, Dallas, Philadelphia and Arizona, notching a career 84 points (47 goals, 37 assists).

The Flames lost captain Mark Giordano to the Kraken in Wednesday's expansion draft, opting against protecting the 37-year-old who has spent his entire 15-season career in Calgary.

Rangers add playoff experience with Goodrow

Forward Barkley Goodrow, who just finished helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win consecutive Stanley Cups, has signed a six-year contract with the New York Rangers.

Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced the signing on Thursday, less than a week after acquiring the rights to the unrestricted free agent for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022.

Goodrow skated in 55 games with Tampa Bay this past season, collecting six goals and 14 assists along with a team-best, plus-16 rating. The 28-year-old, who can play the wing or center, also led the Lightning in hits (111).

Goodrow has played 331 career NHL games over parts of seven seasons with San Jose and Tampa Bay, registering 32 goals and 61 assists. He has won 52 per cent of his career faceoffs.

Prior to joining the Lightning, Goodrow helped the Sharks advance to the Western Conference final in 2018-19. He had the game-winning goal in overtime in Game 7 of the Sharks' opening-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights that postseason.