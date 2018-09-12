Tortorella commits to coaching Blue Jackets through 2021

The Columbus Blue Jackets and John Tortorella have agreed to a two-year extension that puts the head coach under contract through 2021.

Tortorella, 60, is the franchise's all-time wins leader with a record of 129-87-23 (.588 winning percentage) in 239 regular-season games since arriving on Oct. 21, 2015.

He led the team to the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of his first two full seasons behind the bench, and was named coach of the year in 2017.

"Our team has been one of the winningest in the NHL over the past two seasons and John Tortorella has played a critical role in that success and in raising the level of our team's play since his arrival," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement.

"His passion and commitment to being the best has permeated our team and we believe will lead to even greater success in the future."

Tortorella has also spent time as a head coach with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. In 1,175 career NHL games, he has a 575-462-138 record (.548).

Columbus opens training camp on Thursday.