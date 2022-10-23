Tavares scores 2 power-play goals to lift Maple Leafs over Jets
Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov makes 30 saves, improves to 4-0 this season
John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews contributed three assists to propel the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Jets on Saturday in Winnipeg.
David Kampf and Michael Bunting also had goals for the Leafs, who were kicking off a five-game NHL road trip.
Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves for Toronto (4-2-0), giving him victories in all four starts he's made this season.
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg.
New Jets head coach Rick Bowness recorded a loss in his season debut behind the bench. He missed the team's first four games after testing positive for COVID-19.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Toronto led 3-1 after the second.
Dubois got Winnipeg on the scoreboard first when he took a cross-ice pass from Cole Perfetti, fired a shot and then went to the net and put in his own rebound at 4:17 of the first period.
Tavares made it 1-1 with 10 seconds remaining in a Toronto power play, sending a shot into the top corner on Hellebuyck's blocker side at 9:56.
WATCH | Tavares leads Leafs' power-play:
The Leafs had a power play with three minutes remaining in the period that was notable for a hit on Mitch Marner.
Kampf's tiebreaking goal from the slot at 14:34 of the second period was set up by a nifty pass from Wayne Simmonds, who sent the puck back through his legs to Kampf.
We see you, Simmer 👀🚂 <a href="https://t.co/gVVWwjz1ep">pic.twitter.com/gVVWwjz1ep</a>—@MapleLeafs
Simmonds and Kyle Clifford, who picked up an assist for getting the puck to Simmonds, were making their season debuts with the Leafs.
The second period wound down with some fights, including one that led to another Toronto power play and Tavares' second goal, a tip of a Matthews' shot with 1:05 remaining.
Bunting ended the scoring with a backhand shot into an empty net with 2:37 left.
The Leafs finished 2-for-3 on the power play and the Jets were 0-for-3.
